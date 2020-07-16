Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Shares of Wealth Minerals Ltd (CVE:WML) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 12810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89.

Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wealth Minerals Ltd will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, British Columbia, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits.

