Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $433.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $419.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.35. Adobe has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $470.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $211,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,351.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,622 shares of company stock valued at $12,254,174 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 6.5% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 64,147 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,924,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $696,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

