Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AEGN. TheStreet cut Aegion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of AEGN opened at $15.56 on Thursday. Aegion has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $477.44 million, a P/E ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Aegion had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $287.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Aegion’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aegion will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEGN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aegion by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after buying an additional 82,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 948,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after acquiring an additional 119,192 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegion by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 523,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 478,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aegion by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

