Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $70.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.84. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $78.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.33 and its 200-day moving average is $62.55. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.46 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.02%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 124.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 4,749 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $356,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $367,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,343,000 after acquiring an additional 73,557 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 23,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.