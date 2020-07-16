Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE opened at $7.97 on Thursday. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $783,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 536,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 78,332 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

