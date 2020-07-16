Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Alector in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of ALEC opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.96. Alector has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.10). Alector had a negative return on equity of 48.29% and a negative net margin of 556.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alector will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $296,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,065.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $41,982.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,720 shares of company stock valued at $476,133. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alector by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 26,876 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Alector by 490.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 54,561 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Alector by 275.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

