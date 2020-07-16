AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMAG. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.34.

NASDAQ:AMAG opened at $7.70 on Thursday. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $263.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.95 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 115.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 113,798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 72,064 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 727,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 213,067 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,146 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 266.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 26,654 shares in the last quarter.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

