Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,779.39.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,008.87 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,707.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2,222.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,538.23 billion, a PE ratio of 143.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.32.
In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $41,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 20.4% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
