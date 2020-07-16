Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,779.39.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,008.87 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,707.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2,222.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,538.23 billion, a PE ratio of 143.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $41,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 20.4% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

