BidaskClub Lowers AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) to Buy

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APPF. DA Davidson lowered AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. William Blair cut AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.03.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $149.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.51 and a beta of 1.05. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $180.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.31.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 27.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that AppFolio will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $541,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Klaus Schauser sold 700 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,100 shares of company stock worth $16,300,589 over the last 90 days. 41.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth $4,105,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AppFolio by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

