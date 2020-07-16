Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. WBB Securities lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

ARCT stock opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 3.16. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $62.97.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 409.05%. The business had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 million. Research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andy Sassine bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,126,306.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph E. Payne bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.69 per share, with a total value of $31,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,450 shares of company stock worth $195,389 over the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 740.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971 shares during the period. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.