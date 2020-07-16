Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down from $9.50) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

ATEC stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 167.29% and a negative net margin of 54.42%. The business had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $195,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 23,819 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter valued at approximately $863,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 7.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 78.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 134,978 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 59,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

