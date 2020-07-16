Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ARWR. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 535.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average is $39.39.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,605,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,110,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Perry sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $1,289,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,815 shares of company stock valued at $6,123,480. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 22,117 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,126 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,658,000 after purchasing an additional 70,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

