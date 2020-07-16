Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens lowered Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.91.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $155.94 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.04 and a 200-day moving average of $156.27. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total value of $140,410.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

