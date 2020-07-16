Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Chart Industries from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised Chart Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $51.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.73.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $149,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,564.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,463,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,407,000 after purchasing an additional 362,908 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,192,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,728,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chart Industries by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,593,000 after buying an additional 88,004 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 637,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,018,000 after acquiring an additional 24,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,957,000 after acquiring an additional 377,940 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.