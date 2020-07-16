DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) PT Lowered to GBX 210 at Jefferies Financial Group

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on DFS Furniture from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 210 ($2.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 230 ($2.83).

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

Shares of LON:DFS opened at GBX 162.20 ($2.00) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $414.21 million and a P/E ratio of 77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.63, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.35. DFS Furniture has a 52-week low of GBX 101.80 ($1.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 302 ($3.72). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 168.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 198.82.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.