Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DCPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $52.46 on Thursday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $71.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 23,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $1,115,039.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,039.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $662,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,441,751 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 124,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 30,346 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $2,810,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $4,484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

