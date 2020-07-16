Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ESLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $129.50 on Thursday. Elbit Systems has a 1 year low of $110.00 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.89. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Elbit Systems by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.