DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
DBVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.
Shares of DBVT opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.79. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $13.49.
DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.
