DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

DBVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Shares of DBVT opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.79. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 13.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 14.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 44.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

