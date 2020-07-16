Derwent London (LON:DLN) Given New GBX 4,010 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,958 ($48.71) to GBX 4,010 ($49.35) in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 4,174 ($51.37) to GBX 3,673 ($45.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Derwent London from GBX 3,400 ($41.84) to GBX 2,680 ($32.98) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Derwent London currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,537.36 ($43.53).

DLN stock opened at GBX 2,910 ($35.81) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,962.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,440.13. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27.70 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,362 ($53.68). The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

