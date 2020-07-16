Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 96.69% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $75.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.