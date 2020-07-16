Safestore (LON:SAFE) PT Raised to GBX 860

Safestore (LON:SAFE) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 750 ($9.23) to GBX 860 ($10.58) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 782.50 ($9.63).

Safestore stock opened at GBX 739 ($9.09) on Thursday. Safestore has a 12 month low of GBX 501 ($6.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 886.89 ($10.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 720.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 733.65.

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business ?Une Pièce en Plus? in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

