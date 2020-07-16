Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Insmed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Insmed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $27.40 on Thursday. Insmed has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.89.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 87.35% and a negative net margin of 162.82%. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Insmed will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Insmed by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Insmed by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 18,419 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Insmed by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

