BidaskClub Upgrades Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) to Hold

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
CHNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Change Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.64.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $17.57. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62.
In other news, CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period.
Change Healthcare Company Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
