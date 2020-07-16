BidaskClub Upgrades Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) to Hold

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CHNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Change Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $17.57. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.69 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

