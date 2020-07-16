BidaskClub Lowers Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) to Strong Sell

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHRS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74. Coherus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $23.91.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 190.82%. The business had revenue of $116.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. Analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Szela sold 54,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $966,847.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,647.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,925 shares of company stock worth $4,627,867 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $2,305,000.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

