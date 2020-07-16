BidaskClub Lowers Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) to Strong Sell

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHRS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74. Coherus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $23.91.
In other news, Director Mary T. Szela sold 54,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $966,847.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,647.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,925 shares of company stock worth $4,627,867 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $2,305,000.
About Coherus Biosciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.
