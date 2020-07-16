Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley raised Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $28.23 on Thursday. Ichor has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a market cap of $641.87 million, a P/E ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.19 million. Ichor had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $343,594.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ichor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ichor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ichor by 647.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ichor by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

