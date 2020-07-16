Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) PT Lowered to GBX 165 at Jefferies Financial Group

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 172 ($2.12) to GBX 165 ($2.03) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 265 ($3.26) to GBX 211 ($2.60) in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 160 ($1.97) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital & Counties Properties PLC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 220.60 ($2.71).

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC alerts:

CAPC opened at GBX 146.30 ($1.80) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.64. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a one year low of GBX 131.30 ($1.62) and a one year high of GBX 275 ($3.38). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 162.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 191.68.

In other news, insider Situl Jobanputra purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £20,750 ($25,535.32).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.