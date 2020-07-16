Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) PT Lowered to GBX 165 at Jefferies Financial Group

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 172 ($2.12) to GBX 165 ($2.03) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 265 ($3.26) to GBX 211 ($2.60) in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 160 ($1.97) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital & Counties Properties PLC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 220.60 ($2.71).
CAPC opened at GBX 146.30 ($1.80) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.64. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a one year low of GBX 131.30 ($1.62) and a one year high of GBX 275 ($3.38). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 162.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 191.68.
Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile
Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.