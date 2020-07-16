Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Price Target to GBX 550

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 580 ($7.14) to GBX 550 ($6.77) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHB. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 487 ($5.99) to GBX 418 ($5.14) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC raised Shaftesbury to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 764 ($9.40) to GBX 525 ($6.46) in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.08) price objective (down previously from GBX 915 ($11.26)) on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 525 ($6.46) to GBX 475 ($5.85) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 770 ($9.48) to GBX 610 ($7.51) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Shaftesbury has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 599.22 ($7.37).

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

LON:SHB opened at GBX 505 ($6.21) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 574.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 706.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.88. Shaftesbury has a twelve month low of GBX 478.40 ($5.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 992.50 ($12.21).

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 8.20 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). On average, analysts expect that Shaftesbury will post 1997.9998199 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.