Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Price Target to GBX 550

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 580 ($7.14) to GBX 550 ($6.77) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHB. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 487 ($5.99) to GBX 418 ($5.14) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC raised Shaftesbury to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 764 ($9.40) to GBX 525 ($6.46) in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.08) price objective (down previously from GBX 915 ($11.26)) on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 525 ($6.46) to GBX 475 ($5.85) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 770 ($9.48) to GBX 610 ($7.51) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Shaftesbury has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 599.22 ($7.37).

LON:SHB opened at GBX 505 ($6.21) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 574.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 706.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.88. Shaftesbury has a twelve month low of GBX 478.40 ($5.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 992.50 ($12.21).

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 8.20 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). On average, analysts expect that Shaftesbury will post 1997.9998199 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Analyst Recommendations for Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)

