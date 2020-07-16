Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) Price Target Increased to GBX 245 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 237 ($2.92) to GBX 245 ($3.02) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s current price.

LMP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Londonmetric Property from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 235 ($2.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 220 ($2.71) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Londonmetric Property to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 200 ($2.46) in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.58) price objective (up from GBX 180 ($2.22)) on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 221.67 ($2.73).

Shares of Londonmetric Property stock opened at GBX 221.80 ($2.73) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -316.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 215.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 207.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14. Londonmetric Property has a 12 month low of GBX 132.90 ($1.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 245.40 ($3.02).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

