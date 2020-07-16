G4S (LON:GFS) Price Target Raised to GBX 170 at Credit Suisse Group

G4S (LON:GFS) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 170 ($2.09) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upgraded G4S to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 160 ($1.97) in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on G4S from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 140 ($1.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on G4S from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 156.67 ($1.93).

Shares of LON:GFS opened at GBX 132.70 ($1.63) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 107.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 974.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.49. G4S has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.92 ($0.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 223.50 ($2.75).

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

