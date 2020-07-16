BidaskClub Lowers NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) to Strong Sell

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EGOV. Raymond James upped their price objective on NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of NIC in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of EGOV opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.12. NIC has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $25.94.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.46 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NIC will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $46,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,957 shares in the company, valued at $712,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in NIC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of NIC by 113.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 26,138 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of NIC by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIC by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,106,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,446,000 after purchasing an additional 109,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in NIC by 432.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 175,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 142,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

