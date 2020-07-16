Societe Generale Raises ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target to GBX 4,309

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 4,289 ($52.78) to GBX 4,309 ($53.03) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised ASOS to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($24.61) to GBX 1,650 ($20.31) in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,600 ($44.30) to GBX 4,100 ($50.46) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,563.56 ($43.85).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 3,489 ($42.94) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.46. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,773 ($46.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,226.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,789.84.

In related news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,800 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,773 ($34.13) per share, for a total transaction of £49,914 ($61,425.06).

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

