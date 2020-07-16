Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FLGT. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $20.00 on Thursday. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,000,000.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Bolger sold 8,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $133,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,493.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,523 shares of company stock valued at $164,131. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. 59.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.