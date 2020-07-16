Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $333.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.65. Computer Programs & Systems has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $35.78.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 36.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

