Grainger (LON:GRI) Price Target Raised to GBX 330

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 330 ($4.06) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on GRI. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Grainger from GBX 265 ($3.26) to GBX 270 ($3.32) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Grainger from GBX 370 ($4.55) to GBX 285 ($3.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grainger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 310.83 ($3.83).
Shares of Grainger stock opened at GBX 289.80 ($3.57) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74. Grainger has a 12-month low of GBX 189.76 ($2.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 341.80 ($4.21). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 289.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 284.47.
Grainger Company Profile
Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.
