Grainger (LON:GRI) Price Target Raised to GBX 330

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 330 ($4.06) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GRI. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Grainger from GBX 265 ($3.26) to GBX 270 ($3.32) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Grainger from GBX 370 ($4.55) to GBX 285 ($3.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grainger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 310.83 ($3.83).

Shares of Grainger stock opened at GBX 289.80 ($3.57) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74. Grainger has a 12-month low of GBX 189.76 ($2.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 341.80 ($4.21). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 289.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 284.47.

In related news, insider Vanessa Simms purchased 102 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.65) per share, with a total value of £302.94 ($372.80). Also, insider Helen Gordon acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.69) per share, with a total value of £300 ($369.19).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

