Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Icon from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Icon from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Icon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Icon from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Icon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.83.

Icon stock opened at $179.39 on Thursday. Icon has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $186.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.45.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Icon had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $715.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Icon will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Icon by 5.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,823,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,034,000 after buying an additional 180,568 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Icon by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,801,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,017,000 after buying an additional 125,829 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Icon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,542,000 after buying an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Icon by 7.7% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,896,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,900,000 after acquiring an additional 135,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Icon by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,649,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,392,000 after acquiring an additional 31,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

