Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Price Target Increased to GBX 800 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its price target increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 790 ($9.72) to GBX 800 ($9.84) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 850 ($10.46) to GBX 730 ($8.98) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 741 ($9.12) to GBX 672 ($8.27) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.77) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 660 ($8.12) to GBX 630 ($7.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 744.86 ($9.17).

Shares of GPOR stock opened at GBX 600 ($7.38) on Thursday. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of GBX 518.60 ($6.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 971.80 ($11.96). The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 650.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 753.54.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 22 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 21.30 ($0.26) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Portland Estates will post 1939.2923342 EPS for the current year.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

