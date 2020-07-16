Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DENN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners cut their price target on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stephens lowered Denny’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of DENN opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $451.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.38. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 22.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 6,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $78,615.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 806,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,215,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Denny’s by 16.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,709,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,846,000 after acquiring an additional 819,128 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Denny’s by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,887,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,526,000 after purchasing an additional 553,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Denny’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,301,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,053,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

