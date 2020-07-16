Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DENN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners cut their price target on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stephens lowered Denny’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of DENN opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $451.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.38. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 22.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 6,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $78,615.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 806,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,215,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Denny’s by 16.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,709,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,846,000 after acquiring an additional 819,128 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Denny’s by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,887,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,526,000 after purchasing an additional 553,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Denny’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,301,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,053,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Analyst Recommendations for Denny`s (NASDAQ:DENN)

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Adobe Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub
Adobe Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub
Aegion Upgraded at BidaskClub
Aegion Upgraded at BidaskClub
Advanced Energy Industries Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Advanced Energy Industries Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub
Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub
Alector Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub
Alector Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub
AMAG Pharmaceuticals Upgraded at BidaskClub
AMAG Pharmaceuticals Upgraded at BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report