Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HIBB. Bank of America raised Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BofA Securities raised shares of Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hibbett Sports from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

HIBB stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.42. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The company has a market cap of $385.69 million, a P/E ratio of -23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). Hibbett Sports had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $269.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,281,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 107,715 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 44.0% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 309,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 94,619 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth $2,246,000.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

