Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HIBB. Bank of America raised Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BofA Securities raised shares of Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hibbett Sports from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.
HIBB stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.42. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The company has a market cap of $385.69 million, a P/E ratio of -23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.61.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,281,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 107,715 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 44.0% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 309,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 94,619 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth $2,246,000.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.