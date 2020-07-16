Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.14. Talon Metals shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 227,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 million and a P/E ratio of -35.00.

Talon Metals Company Profile (TSE:TLO)

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

