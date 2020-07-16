La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are La-Z-Boy and England. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary and Kincaid. The company-owned Retail segment of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes the stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and the independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for Kincaid and England. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on La-Z-Boy from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Sidoti raised their target price on La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE LZB opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $367.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.96 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,698,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,451,000 after buying an additional 284,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,496,000 after buying an additional 87,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,043,000 after buying an additional 43,510 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 43.8% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 596,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,253,000 after buying an additional 181,726 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

