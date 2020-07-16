Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 72.34% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. Repare Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

About Repare Therapeutics

There is no company description available for Repare Therapeutics Inc

