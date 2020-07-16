Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northwest Pipe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NWPX opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.25. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michelle Galanter Applebaum sold 4,126 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $105,543.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,548.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 16,019 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 480,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 188,250 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

