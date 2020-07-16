HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.89

HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and traded as low as $3.87. HENDERSON LD DE/S shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 100,280 shares traded.

HLDCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of HENDERSON LD DE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut HENDERSON LD DE/S from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy.

