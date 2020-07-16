Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Iridium Communications posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $145.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

IRDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Iridium Communications from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $32.08.

In other news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 9,375 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $247,406.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,736 shares in the company, valued at $916,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $641,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

