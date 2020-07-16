Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Iridium Communications posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $145.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

IRDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Iridium Communications from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $32.08.

In other news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 9,375 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $247,406.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,736 shares in the company, valued at $916,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $641,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Talon Metals Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.14
Talon Metals Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.14
La-Z-Boy Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
La-Z-Boy Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Repare Therapeutics Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler
Repare Therapeutics Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler
Northwest Pipe Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Northwest Pipe Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
HENDERSON LD DE/S Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.89
HENDERSON LD DE/S Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.89
Iridium Communications Inc Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share
Iridium Communications Inc Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report