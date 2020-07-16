Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $593.72

Smart Metering Systems PLC (LON:SMS) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $593.72 and traded as low as $571.00. Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at $587.00, with a volume of 195,456 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMS. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Smart Metering Systems to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 520 ($6.40) to GBX 640 ($7.88) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Monday, June 29th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 593.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 576.69. The stock has a market cap of $647.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21.

In related news, insider Alan Foy purchased 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 605 ($7.45) per share, for a total transaction of £504,164.65 ($620,433.98). Also, insider Graeme Bissett purchased 3,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 662 ($8.15) per share, for a total transaction of £19,965.92 ($24,570.42). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 93,660 shares of company stock worth $56,928,294.

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The Asset Management segment engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

