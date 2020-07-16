$56.80 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) will post sales of $56.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $58.30 million. Heritage Financial posted sales of $58.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $250.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $243.10 million to $256.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $219.65 million, with estimates ranging from $212.00 million to $227.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heritage Financial.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $58.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.46 million.

HFWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $730.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

In other Heritage Financial news, CEO Jeffrey J. Deuel purchased 5,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $100,003.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,961.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,300,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,018,000 after buying an additional 92,188 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,645,000 after purchasing an additional 105,804 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Financial (HFWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.