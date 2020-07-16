$388.82 Million in Sales Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to post sales of $388.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $429.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $303.70 million. Murphy Oil posted sales of $709.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MUR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Murphy Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cfra dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. MKM Partners lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 5,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $78,350.00. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,447 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $76,132.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,102,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,540,000 after buying an additional 958,974 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,462,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,225,000 after buying an additional 936,946 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,524,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,655,000 after buying an additional 295,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $63,304,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 41,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUR opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $28.12.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

