Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s 2nd Largest Position

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,628 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 7.9% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2,757.1% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 53,075 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,443,773 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $227,683,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.75.

MSFT opened at $208.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,570.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

