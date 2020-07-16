Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Waste Management by 8.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 56,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 270,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.6% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 43,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 5.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

NYSE:WM opened at $106.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.98. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

