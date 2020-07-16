Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,786 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.9% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

Microsoft stock opened at $208.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.85. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,570.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.